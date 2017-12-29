Car crashes into house on Pape Avenue

Toronto police are investigating after a car crashed into a house early Friday morning.

Police responded to a call just before 2 a.m. for a vehicle that reportedly lost control in the Pape and Danforth Avenues area.

The car struck the home’s external gas supply and the front of the house was damaged. No gas leak or injuries were reported.

There is no word on what caused the crash at this time and police were unable to locate the driver of the vehicle when they arrived on scene.