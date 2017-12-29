1 dead, 7 injured in two-vehicle crash in Caledon

Paramedics say one person is dead and seven others are in hospital following a two-vehicle collision in Caledon.

The crash occurred around 4 p.m. Friday afternoon at Chinguacousy Road and Old School Road.

Peel paramedics say one person was pronounced dead at the scene and two others were taken to a Toronto hospital in critical condition.

They say five other people were taken to a Brampton hospital in stable condition.