Probe into deaths of teens says faulty part may have put exhaust into car: RCMP

DRAYTON VALLEY, Alta. – Alberta RCMP say a faulty part may have caused exhaust fumes to enter a car where two teens were found unconscious who later died.

Mounties found the two teens early last Thursday in Drayton Valley while patrolling an area.

Shaina Lynn Ridenour, who was 16, was pronounced dead on arrival at hospital.

Driver Gage Bogart, who was 17, died in an Edmonton hospital on Christmas Day.

When the teens were found last week, RCMP said there was a strong odour of exhaust fumes in the Volkswagen Jetta.

Mounties say the official cause of death has not been determined but RCMP have concluded the police investigation.

“A mechanical inspection was completed on the vehicle on Dec. 27 and determined that a faulty exhaust system component may have caused exhaust to enter into the vehicle cabin,” RCMP said Thursday in a release.

“It is unknown whether or not this was an existing problem or a recent occurrence.”

RCMP said there is no evidence of criminal activity.