Can electric vehicles handle Canadian winters?

The grace period is over. Shoppers who drive their gas-powered vehicles to Vaughan Mills can no longer park in spots designated for electric powered vehicles, but some drivers are finding that out the hard way.
The outlet mall’s general manager told CityNews the spots became active this week and while an education period is still in effect, tickets are being written for drivers who parked their gas-guzzlers in locations specifically reserved for electric vehicles that also include a charging station.
Meanwhile, those with an electric car are also getting a shock this week — with the record-breaking cold temperatures wreaking havoc on their car’s battery life.
“What you’re going to see if it’s zero (degrees Celsius) or minus five, you’re not going to see a significant impact,” Cara Clairman, CEO of non-profit organization Plug’n Drive, explained.
“When you see the really significant impact is when you’ve got what we have today, like -20 C, then you will see a drop in your battery range as much as 30, 40 per cent.”
There are more than 16,000 electric vehicles on the road in Ontario, according to numbers obtained from the Ministry of Transportation (MTO).
Yet the province argues finding a charger is easier than ever.
“There are over 1,300 public chargers available in Ontario now,” according to a statement from the ministry.
“MTO does not currently designate parking spaces for electric vehicles, nor does it partner with or mandate municipalities to create parking spaces for electric vehicles.”
To test out an electric car, or speak with volunteers, drivers can visit the Electric Vehicle Discovery Centre in North York.
Awwww…… are you now saying that the most environmentally damaging vehicles ever made (electric cars) aren’t the utopian dream they’re heralded to be??? I’m shocked.
It’s amazing how clueless the rainbow minded
Where do the batteries come from?
How are they made and how much environmental damage is involved in making them? Mining (diesel machinery), Transportation of materials (diesel trucks, leaking ships to China), Manufacturing of said batteries (China or other Asian countries with obviously pristine environmental standards), Shipping of finished batteries (diesel trucks to the harbor then onto old leaking ships to country of car manufacturers), then the finished utopian green machines are loaded onto diesel trucks and transported to the harbour and onto more old heavily polluting ships to Canada. More trucks to the stealership and then purchased by the rose coloured glasses user who thinks by just plugging it in is helping the environment without any thought as to where that power is coming from (nuclear generating stations) and are completely clueless to the fact that the batteries are only maybe 30% recyclable leaving 70% incredibly hazardous waste and that’s after an optimistic 7-10 year lifespan at which time they find out that it costs more than half the original purchase price to replace the batteries that were so helpful to the environment in the first place. Meaning……10 years and that car is landfill.
There in a nutshell is your green vehicle.
My 3 classic cars leave less of a footprint cradle to grave than one Chevy Dolt.
Keep the blinders on folks and enjoy your dream world. Me?? I like to live in the real one.
@Save Canada: Oh yeah…… and they don’t work worth a sh*t in Canadian winters