The Wednesday news briefing: An at-a-glance survey of some top stories

Highlights from the news file for Wednesday, Dec. 28

———

LONG COLD WAVE UNUSUAL FOR THIS TIME OF YEAR: Environment Canada says it’s not about how cold it is, but how long this wave of frigid air will stay around that’s unusual. Meteorologist Alexandre Parent said Wednesday the big chill is affecting the Prairies, Ontario and western Quebec and was to spread into the Maritimes. But Nova Scotia was already dealing with a winter weather system that snapped hydro poles and knocked out electricity for thousands. The province’s utility was working Wednesday to complete restoration of power, mainly on the province’s south shore. The Christmas morning storm delivered gusts that clocked over 100 kilometres per hours in some areas. Parent said northern Ontario was being hardest hit with the current cold snap, with temperatures expected to feel like -50 C with the wind chill in some places. The weather specialist said he had to go back to 1993 to find a similar cold spell between Christmas and Jan 1. Temperatures were colder then, but the extreme cold didn’t stay around for long.

———

FEES TO HIRE NANNIES, CAREGIVERS CHANGED: Some families seeking foreign caregivers to look after their children or family members with a disability will be exempt from paying a $1,000 application fee. The federal government published new regulations around hiring foreign caregivers on Wednesday, following through on a budget promise to change a system many felt placed an unfair burden on lower income families. The $1,000 application fee to hire a foreign workers had been implemented in 2014 to address abuses in the broader temporary foreign worker program. But the result was some seeking to use the program to hire caregivers could no longer afford it, given the annual fee was on top of all the other expenses associated with getting help. The new regulations apply to those who earn less than $150,000 a year and want to hire someone from abroad to look after their children. Those seeking to hire a caregiver for people with a physical or mental illness will also be exempt from the labour market impact assessment, or LMIA, fee.

———

FORMER HOCKEY GREAT JOHNNY BOWER REMEMBERED: Don Cherry still finds it hard to understand why it took Johnny Bower so long to become an NHL regular. Bower spent 13 seasons in the American Hockey League before earning a permanent spot with the Toronto Maple Leafs in 1958. He went on to play 11 full seasons with Toronto, twice capturing the Vezina Trophy as the league’s top goalie and winning four Stanley Cups, including the franchise’s last in 1967. The legendary former goaltender died Tuesday night after a short battle with pneumonia at the age of 93. Cherry, 83, the colourful hockey commentator on “Hockey Night in Canada,” spent nearly 20 years in hockey’s minor leagues, often facing off against Bower when the two were toiling in the AHL. Bower, a native of Prince Albert, Sask., was picked up by the New York Rangers for the 1953-54 season but was sent back to the minors the following season. He earned a permanent spot with Toronto in 1958, playing 475 of his career 552 NHL regular-season games with the Leafs. Despite playing the majority of his pro career without a mask, Bower pioneered the poke-check. He’d dive head first at opposing players to knock the puck off their sticks, often earning cuts or lost teeth along the way.

———

POLICE TO INVESTIGATE EMERGENCY RESPONSE IN GOOD SAMARITAN’S DEATH: A criminal investigation has been launched into the emergency medical care provided to a Good Samaritan who police have said was killed after trying to intervene in an altercation earlier this month in Hamilton. Yosif Al-Hasnawi — described by police as a brave young man who was trying to do the right thing — was shot and killed on Dec. 2 after he tried to help an older man who was being accosted by two other men. The men have since been charged in connection to the death. Dale Burningsky King, 19, was charged with second-degree murder and a 20-year-old was charged with accessory after the fact. But witnesses to the interaction have criticized Hamilton paramedics and police for not taking Al-Hasnawi seriously when he said he was in pain. Hamilton police say the Niagara Regional Police Service will conduct the investigation to ensure the investigation is impartial. Hamilton police didn’t say whether its officers were under investigation, and said it wouldn’t provide any further comment while the investigation is ongoing.

———

EXPLOSION INJURES 10 AT ST. PETERSBURG SUPERMARKET: At least 10 people were injured Wednesday by an explosion at a supermarket in St. Petersburg, Russia’s second-largest city and the site of a deadly subway bombing this year. The Investigative Committee, the nation’s top investigative agency, said a device containing 200 grams of explosives went off at a storage area for customers’ bags. It said the device was rigged with shrapnel to cause more damage. No one has claimed responsibility for the explosion at a branch of the Perekrestok supermarket chain in the city’s northwest Kalininsky district. Alexander Klaus, the chief of the local branch of the Investigative Committee, said 10 people were hospitalized with injuries. Andrey Kibitov, a spokesman for St. Petersburg’s governor, tweeted that the injured were in satisfactory condition and one had been discharged from the hospital. A criminal investigation was launched. While officials stopped short of branding the explosion as a terror attack, the National Anti-Terrorism Committee that oversees anti-terror efforts in Russia said it was co-ordinating the search for suspects.

———

SECOND TEEN DIES AFTER BEING FOUND IN IDLING CAR: A second teenager has died after he and his girlfriend were found unconscious in an idling vehicle in central Alberta. Mounties found the two teens early last Thursday in Drayton Valley while patrolling an area on an unrelated call. Driver Gage Bogart, 17, and Shaina Lynn Ridenour, 16, were found unconscious in the car. Ridenour was pronounced dead on arrival at hospital, while Bogart died in an Edmonton hospital late on Christmas Day. Bogart’s grandfather, Garry Bogart, said Gage was a “leader of his pack” who always looked out for the underdog. Ridenour was described in an online obituary as a “spunky ray of sunshine whose biggest smile could light up a room.” A celebration of her life was being held in Drayton Valley on Wednesday. When the teens were found last week, RCMP said there was a strong odour of exhaust fumes in the vehicle. A mechanical inspection was set for Wednesday. “Basically, he’s going to be doing an examination of the mechanical fitness of the vehicle,” said Cpl. Chris Warren. “The mechanical inspection may show something that would give us a causal factor. It may not but, at this point in the investigation, there is nothing otherwise to tell us that this is anything but a tragedy.” Garry Bogart said he expects the inspection will show the car was leaking exhaust.

———

PASSENGER INJURED IN SASKATCHEWAN PLANE CRASH DIES: A disabled man injured in a plane crash in northern Saskatchewan has died in hospital. The family of Arson Fern Jr. announced his death on a Gofundme page set up after the Dec. 13 crash near the remote community of Fond du Lac. “Arson Jr. is no longer with us,” said the post. “May he rest in peace.” A photo of Fern lying in a hospital bed, surrounded by relatives, accompanied the post. It said the 19-year-old, who had cerebral palsy, suffered broken legs, a broken pelvis, internal bleeding and a collapsed lung. Comments from family members on Facebook said he died on Christmas Day. The West Wind Aviation turboprop with 25 people on board went down shortly after taking off from the Fond du Lac airstrip. It left a path of wreckage almost a quarter of a kilometre long. Everyone on board was rescued, but seven people were seriously injured. The Transportation Safety Board continues to look for the cause of the crash, but has ruled out engine failure. Transport Canada has also grounded the airline, citing deficiencies in the company’s operational control system.

———

NOVA SCOTIA JUDGES SPLIT ON SEXUAL PAST AS EVIDENCE: A newly released court ruling reveals two Nova Scotia judges were split on whether the sexual history of police officer Catherine Campbell could be used as evidence in the case of the man who killed her. Last week, a 12-member jury found Christopher Garnier guilty of murdering the off-duty officer, rejecting his claim that she died accidentally during rough sex. As part of Garnier’s defence, lawyer Joel Pink had called a man who briefly dated Campbell to the stand to testify about her prior sexual activity. Nova Scotia Supreme Court Justice Joshua Arnold permitted the testimony, instructing jury members that they may decide to use the witness’s evidence to determine whether Campbell had an interest in rough sex. However, a decision by provincial court Judge Anne Derrick at the preliminary inquiry last July found Campbell’s prior sexual relationship inadmissible at that hearing. In her written decision, released publicly Wednesday, Derrick noted that the use of prior sexual conduct to establish consent has been discredited.

———

ENERGY COMPANY CHARGED AFTER DEATHS: Nexen Energy is facing workplace charges following the deaths of two oilsands workers in northern Alberta. The men had been doing maintenance work in a hydrogen compressor building at the company’s Long Lake upgrader near Anzac on Jan. 15, 2016, when there was an explosion. Drew Foster, 52, of Niagara Falls, Ont., was pronounced dead at the scene and David Williams, 30, of Scotchtown, N.S., later died in hospital. Nexen Energy, a Calgary-based subsidiary of Chinese oil giant CNOOC Ltd., has been charged with eight offences. Some of the charges relate to ensuring a compressor was properly serviced and that staff in charge of the machine had read its operating manual and safety rules. Nicole Appleton with Alberta Labour says the company is to appear in Fort McMurray provincial court Feb. 14.

———

CONTEST UNCOVERS BLUE, THREE-CLAWED LOBSTERS: An unusual contest has uncovered dozens of bizarre lobsters found in the waters of Canada’s East Coast — including blue ones, three-clawed ones, and even one as big as a beagle. Fishermen have submitted photos of about 75 lobsters to a “Craziest Lobster” contest on the Facebook page of Murray GM, a car dealership in southwestern Nova Scotia. Billy Mole, the dealership’s marketing manager, said the big trend among entrants is blue — about 17 entrants are blue, including one that is almost luminescent — and deformed claws. The lobster with the most likes when the contest closes on Dec. 31 wins a $250 prize. It’s the contest’s second year; Mole said last year was such a hit that it prompted them to make it an annual thing, even though he admits he’s not sure it has helped the dealership sell any more cars. Last year’s contest page had nearly a million engagements for its 205 lobsters, including entries from Hawaii, Ecuador and Tanzania, and drew the attention of at least one scientist interested in what the competition revealed about lobster populations.