Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (16,203.13, up 37.86 points)

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSX:ACB). Healthcare. Up 80 cents, or 11.10 per cent, to $8.01 on 18.7 million shares.

Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX:WEED). Healthcare. Up $4.65, or 20.11 per cent, to $27.77 on 11.7 million shares.

Aphria Inc. (TSX:APH). Healthcare. Up $1.62, or 10.60 per cent, to $16.90 on 5.5 million shares.

Anaconda Mining Inc. (TSX:ANA). Miner. Up 1.5 cents, or 17.65 per cent, to 10 cents on 4.3 million shares.

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX:BTE). Oil and gas. Up 14 cents, or 3.95 per cent, to $3.68 on 3.8 million shares.

BetaPro Crude Oil. (TSX:HOU). Oil and gas. Up 34.5 cents, or 4.38 per cent, to $8.22 on 3.3 million shares.

Companies reporting major news:

Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Aerospace, rail equipment. Up one cent, or 0.33 per cent, to $3.03 on 1.5 million shares. The Montreal-based company’s rail division has received an order worth about US$444 million from France’s national railway company. The 32 double-deck trainsets — with a total of 256 cars — will be used on three inter-city lines connecting the Centre-Val de Loire region and Paris.