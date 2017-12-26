Loading articles...

What households need to know about the tax bill's impact

Last Updated Dec 26, 2017 at 7:00 pm EST

In a Dec. 21 story, the Associated Press reported that the threshold for deducting unreimbursed medical expenses was going to rise to 10 per cent of adjusted gross income in 2020. The threshold will revert to the current 10 per cent threshold in 2020 after falling to 7.5 per cent for 2018 and 2019 under the new tax bill which has since been signed into law.

