The top 10 books on Apple's iBooks-US

iBook charts for week ending December 24, 2017: (Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher :

iBooks US Bestseller List – Paid Books

1. Darker by E L James – 9780385543989 – (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

2. Origin by Dan Brown – 9780385542692 – (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

3. The Rooster Bar by John Grisham – 9780385541183 – (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

4. Little Fires Everywhere by Celeste Ng – 9780735224308 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

5. Sinful Empire by Meghan March – 9781943796045 – (Meghan March LLC)

6. End Game by David Baldacci – 9781455586639 – (Grand Central Publishing)

7. Sweet Little Lies by Abbi Glines – No ISBN Available – (Abbi Glines Publishing)

8. The Last Mrs. Parrish by Liv Constantine – 9780062667595 – (Harper)

9. The Midnight Line by Lee Child – 9780399593499 – (Random House Publishing Group)

10. Sweet Little Memories by Abbi Glines – No ISBN Available – (Abbi Glines Publishing)

(copyright) 2017 Apple Inc.

