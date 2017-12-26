Search for mother of baby found dead outdoors in Calgary continues

An autopsy is scheduled to be performed Tuesday on the body of a baby found late Christmas Eve in northwest Calgary as the search for the mother continues.

Police were called at about 11:30 p.m. Sunday by a resident who found the body of a newborn in a parking lot behind a grocery store in the Bowness district.

Investigators believe the child could have been left there as early as the late afternoon, but add it is not clear how or when the child died.

Police also say they are concerned for the mother as evidence at the scene suggested she may be in medical distress.

Investigators want to speak to her to ensure her well-being and to find out what happened.