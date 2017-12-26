Foul play suspected in deaths of 2 people east of Victoria

OAK BAY, B.C. – Police in Oak Bay, B.C., say two people were found dead on Monday in the community east of Victoria and a third person was taken to hospital with undisclosed injuries.

Police say were notified of a “potential incident” at about 5 p.m. and checked a residence (near the corner of Beach and Goodwin).

Two bodies were found at the residence along with the injured person but there was no immediate information on how the victims died.

Police say that while foul play is suspected, “there is no reason to believe the public is at risk.”

The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit has been called in to take over the investigation.

No names or ages have been released.