Some flights from Toronto Pearson delayed due to fueling issues Tuesday morning
by News Staff
Posted Dec 26, 2017 1:30 pm EST
Last Updated Dec 26, 2017 at 2:47 pm EST
People carry luggage at Pearson International Airport in Toronto on December 20, 2013. With the busy summer travel season taking flight, Air Canada today began clamping down on carry-on baggage. Airline staff at Toronto's Pearson International Airport have been stationed at both check-in and security checkpoints to ensure carry-on bags meet size and weight requirements. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Blinch
Some flights departing from Toronto Pearson International Airport were delayed by a few hours due to fueling problems on Tuesday morning.
“Earlier in the day some airlines experienced delays due to extreme cold temperatures impacting some fueling equipment operated by the fueling provider,” the GTAA explained to CityNews.
GTAA added that contingencies are in place now and that there are no significant delays at the moment.
Passengers had reported delays to CityNews and 680 NEWS, including one on a plane who told 680 NEWS that his flight to Florida was delayed at least two hours.
To check on your flight, the airport has an
online flight tracker.
