Some flights from Toronto Pearson delayed due to fueling issues Tuesday morning

Some flights departing from Toronto Pearson International Airport were delayed by a few hours due to fueling problems on Tuesday morning.

“Earlier in the day some airlines experienced delays due to extreme cold temperatures impacting some fueling equipment operated by the fueling provider,” the GTAA explained to CityNews.

GTAA added that contingencies are in place now and that there are no significant delays at the moment.

Passengers had reported delays to CityNews and 680 NEWS, including one on a plane who told 680 NEWS that his flight to Florida was delayed at least two hours.

To check on your flight, the airport has an online flight tracker.