Woman seriously injured in Scarborough stabbing

Last Updated Dec 25, 2017 at 11:47 pm EST

Woman suffered multiple stab wounds at apartment on McCowan Road near Eglinton (Dan Berry/CityNews)

A woman in her 30s is in serious condition in hospital following a stabbing in the east end.

Police were called to a building on McCowan Road near Eglinton Avenue East just before 9:30 p.m. on Christmas Day.

A woman suffering multiple stab wounds was transported to a nearby trauma centre.

Police have not released a suspect description but do say a suspect is known to them and an arrest is imminent.

