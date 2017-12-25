Winter storm disrupts holidays in Atlantic Canada, thousands in N.S. without power

A winter storm is putting a damper on the holidays in Atlantic Canada as forceful winds and a frosty deluge bear down on the region, disrupting travel plans and leaving thousands of Nova Scotians without power on Christmas Day.

Environment Canada said a low-pressure system will intensify over the Bay of Fundy on Monday afternoon, making for hazardous travel conditions across the East Coast.

In Nova Scotia, drivers have been asked to exercise caution as freezing rain ices over roads in some inland areas, and forecasts warned high winds could cause property damage along the coasts.

At around 4 p.m. on Monday, the province’s power utility reported more than 20,000 residents were affected by power outages, many of which were concentrated along south shore.

“We will be ready to respond to any interruptions in our customers’ Christmas celebrations as quickly as it is safe to do so,” Nova Scotia Power’s storm lead Matt Drover said in a statement on Sunday.

“We expect this storm to cause power outages, so we would really encourage people to monitor their local weather forecasts and plan their celebrations and dinner plans accordingly.”

The provincial government’s Emergency Management Office tweeted on Monday that a co-ordination centre has been opened and is ready to respond to weather-related issues.

Much of New Brunswick will be blanketed in between 15 and 30 centimetres of snow, combined with ice pellets and a risk of freezing rain in the south part of the province, according to the weather agency.

Meteorologists said winds could gust up to 110 km/h along the Fundy coast, and blizzard warnings have been issued for the Bathurst and Miramichi areas and the Acadian Peninsula.

Environment Canada said up to 110 km/h winds will whip across Newfoundland’s south coast overnight and spread to the remainder of the island on Tuesday, and some areas will see between 10 and 15 centimetres of snow.

Prince Edward Island RCMP asked drivers to stay off the roads as conditions deteriorated on Monday afternoon, and Marine Atlantic has cancelled ferry crossings until Wednesday.

Meteorologists said blowing snow could reduce visibility in many parts of the region.