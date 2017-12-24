Saturday’s Games
NFL
Baltimore 23 Indianapolis 16
Minnesota 16 Green Bay 0
—
NHL
St. Louis 3 Vancouver 1
Toronto 3 N.Y. Rangers 2
N.Y. Islanders 5 Winnipeg 2
Edmonton 4 Montreal 1
Florida 1 Ottawa 0
Anaheim 4 Pittsburgh 0
Boston 3 Detroit 1
New Jersey 4 Chicago 1
Tampa Bay 3 Minnesota 0
Carolina 4 Buffalo 2
Columbus 2 Philadelphia 1 (SO)
Colorado 6 Arizona 2
Dallas 4 Nashville 3 (SO)
Vegas 3 Washington 0
Los Angeles 2 San Jose 0
—
AHL
Rochester 3 Laval 1
Bridgeport 5 Hartford 1
Lehigh Valley 3 WB/Scranton 2
San Diego 4 Ontario 3
Hershey 5 Binghamton 2
Utica 2 Syracuse 1
Milwaukee 5 Cleveland 3
Rockford 3 Grand Rapids 2 (SO)
Providence 2 Springfield 1 (SO)
Stockton 2 Tucson 1
Texas 4 Bakersfield 3 (OT)
—
NBA
Toronto 102 Philadelphia 86
Charlotte 111 Milwaukee 106
Indiana 123 Brooklyn 119 (OT)
Washington 130 Orlando 103
Atlanta 112 Dallas 107
Boston 117 Chicago 92
Memphis 115 L.A. Clippers 112
New Orleans 109 Miami 94
Oklahoma City 103 Utah 89
Denver 96 Golden State 81
Minnesota 115 Phoenix 106
Portland 95 L.A. Lakers 92
San Antonio 108 Sacramento 99
—
NLL
Saskatchewan 24 New England 11
Rochester 21 Buffalo 11
Colorado 14 Georgia 11
—