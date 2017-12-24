Loading articles...

Saturday's Games

Last Updated Dec 24, 2017 at 2:00 am EST

NFL

Baltimore 23 Indianapolis 16

Minnesota 16 Green Bay 0

NHL

St. Louis 3 Vancouver 1

Toronto 3 N.Y. Rangers 2

N.Y. Islanders 5 Winnipeg 2

Edmonton 4 Montreal 1

Florida 1 Ottawa 0

Anaheim 4 Pittsburgh 0

Boston 3 Detroit 1

New Jersey 4 Chicago 1

Tampa Bay 3 Minnesota 0

Carolina 4 Buffalo 2

Columbus 2 Philadelphia 1 (SO)

Colorado 6 Arizona 2

Dallas 4 Nashville 3 (SO)

Vegas 3 Washington 0

Los Angeles 2 San Jose 0

AHL

Rochester 3 Laval 1

Bridgeport 5 Hartford 1

Lehigh Valley 3 WB/Scranton 2

San Diego 4 Ontario 3

Hershey 5 Binghamton 2

Utica 2 Syracuse 1

Milwaukee 5 Cleveland 3

Rockford 3 Grand Rapids 2 (SO)

Providence 2 Springfield 1 (SO)

Stockton 2 Tucson 1

Texas 4 Bakersfield 3 (OT)

NBA

Toronto 102 Philadelphia 86

Charlotte 111 Milwaukee 106

Indiana 123 Brooklyn 119 (OT)

Washington 130 Orlando 103

Atlanta 112 Dallas 107

Boston 117 Chicago 92

Memphis 115 L.A. Clippers 112

New Orleans 109 Miami 94

Oklahoma City 103 Utah 89

Denver 96 Golden State 81

Minnesota 115 Phoenix 106

Portland 95 L.A. Lakers 92

San Antonio 108 Sacramento 99

NLL

Saskatchewan 24 New England 11

Rochester 21 Buffalo 11

Colorado 14 Georgia 11

