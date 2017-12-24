Police seek suspect in Brampton shooting

Peel police are investigating after a shooting in Brampton on Sunday morning.

Police responded to a call at around 6 a.m. near Queen Street and Hansen Road.

A 33-year-old man was taken to a trauma centre. Police say he was shot multiple times and suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Over 15 shell casings were found at the scene and police discovered a bullet hole in an adjacent home.

Police are looking for one suspect described as a black male wearing dark clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.