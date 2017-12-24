Loading articles...

Police seek suspect in Brampton shooting

Last Updated Dec 24, 2017 at 11:09 am EST

A Peel police officer photographs evidence at the scene of a shooting in Brampton on Dec. 24, 2017. CITYNEWS/Ken Townsend

Peel police are investigating after a shooting in Brampton on Sunday morning.

Police responded to a call at around 6 a.m. near Queen Street and Hansen Road.

A 33-year-old man was taken to a trauma centre. Police say he was shot multiple times and suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Over 15 shell casings were found at the scene and police discovered a bullet hole in an adjacent home.

Police are looking for one suspect described as a black male wearing dark clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

Figgs

Good luck!! You just described almost half of Brampton! Merry Christmas PRP!!

December 24, 2017 at 10:59 am