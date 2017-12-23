Two more arrested in violent Brampton plaza brawl

Peel police say two more men have been arrested in connection with a violent brawl that involved sticks and bats in a Brampton plaza on Dec. 10.

The large fight took place near McLaughlin Road and Steeles Avenue West. A 19-year-old man suffered minor injuries during the fight and was treated in hospital.

While the incident was taking place, several bystanders recorded it and posted cellphone video on social media. Police say the media attention the videos garnered and the subsequent community response helped investigators identify the people involved.

On Friday, Brampton residents Vavanjeet Singh, 20 and Harmanpreet Bhela, 19 were arrested and charged with one count each of assault with a weapon. They are scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 24, 2018.

Police previously arrested Gurpreet Singh, 20, Karanbir Singh, 22, and Harbir Singh, 22, all from Brampton. They are each facing one count of assault causing bodily harm and expected to appear in court on Jan. 17, 2018.

Anyone with further information or additional cellphone, surveillance or dashcam video is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

